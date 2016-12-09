09:49 OSCE seminar in Turkmenistan ad...

09:49 OSCE seminar in Turkmenistan addresses critical energy infrastructure protection

Thursday Dec 15

Some 15 law-enforcement officials and energy experts from Turkmenistan discussed best practices in the area of critical energy infrastructure protection at an OSCE-organized seminar that concluded in Ashgabat, the OSCE reports. The two-day event provided an overview of existing and emerging risks for critical energy infrastructure.

