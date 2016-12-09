09:47 EBRD helps Turkmen packaging co...

09:47 EBRD helps Turkmen packaging company launch new products

Wednesday Dec 21

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is deepening its support for the private sector in Turkmenistan by arranging a US$ 1 million loan Intizar Yurek, a leading packaging company in the country. The loan will be provided in cooperation with the Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund which will extend US$ 180,000.

Chicago, IL

