Will S-400 become a new page in Russia-Turkey ties?

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a statement that Moscow is ready to sell S-400 long-range air defense missile systems to Ankara and the localization of these systems' production in Turkey will depend on preparedness of the Turkish industry. But President Putin's statement was not news to Turkey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.