'We will never forget Turkey's friendship,' Qatari princes says

Qatar, which is facing a large diplomatic blockade from a collection of Arab countries, will always remember Turkey's support during these difficult times, Sheikha al-Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, the sister of Qatar's ruling emir, has told the Hurriyet Daily News. "We will never forget the friendship of Turkey and the Turkish people," the princess said during an interview on June 12 on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of an exhibition.

