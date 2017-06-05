Vet warns child not to kick cat, gets attacked by father, grandfather in Turkey's Eskisehir
A Turkish veterinarian was attacked by the father and grandfather of a six-year-old child whom he warned not to kick a cat on June 5, DoAYan News Agency has reported. The incident, recorded on a security camera, occurred in front of a veterinary clinic named "My heart" at the BA1 4yA1 4kdere neighborhood in the western province of EskiAYehir.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio...
|17 hr
|Talk To The Hand
|6
|US, Turkey dispute fighting in DC as ambassador...
|May 24
|fingers mcgurke
|7
|Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli...
|May 21
|anonymous
|14
|The Latest: Ryan says no rush to judgment on Co...
|May 20
|Quirky
|18
|Do they eat turkey in Turkey? (Nov '09)
|May 14
|Bored
|7
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|May '17
|Raz
|2
|Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ...
|May '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC