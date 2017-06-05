Vet warns child not to kick cat, gets...

Vet warns child not to kick cat, gets attacked by father, grandfather in Turkey's Eskisehir

21 hrs ago

A Turkish veterinarian was attacked by the father and grandfather of a six-year-old child whom he warned not to kick a cat on June 5, DoAYan News Agency has reported. The incident, recorded on a security camera, occurred in front of a veterinary clinic named "My heart" at the BA1 4yA1 4kdere neighborhood in the western province of EskiAYehir.

Chicago, IL

