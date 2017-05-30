UN chief hosts peace talks with rival...

UN chief hosts peace talks with rival Cypriot leaders

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hosted a working dinner Sunday evening with the rival leaders of ethnically divided Cyprus, hoping to break an impasse in talks aimed at reunifying the Mediterranean island. Before dinner began, the U.N. chief posed for photographers between the two leaders - crossing his hands to hold one with the island's Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and the other with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci.

