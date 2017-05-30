Turkish section of BTK railway to be ready by late June
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The Turkish section of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway will be ready by late June 2017, Ahmet Arslan, Turkey's minister of transport, maritime affairs and communications, said. He made the remarks during the inspection of the BTK railway, which is being built in Turkey's Kars province, the country's Ministry of Transport, Maritime Affairs and Communications said in a message.
