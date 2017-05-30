Turkish PM's chief advisor detained over suspected GA1 4len links

Turkish Prime Minister Binali YA ldA rA m's chief advisor was detained over his suspected links to the Fethullahist Terrorist Organization , widely believed to have been masterminded the July 15, 2016, failed coup attempt. YA ldA rA m's chief advisor Birol Erdem, who was a justice ministry undersecretary previously, and his wife GA1 4lA1 4mser Erdem were detained early on June 3 in Ankara as part of an investigation carried out by Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office.

