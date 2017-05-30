Turkish PM's chief advisor detained o...

Turkish PM's chief advisor detained over suspected GA1 4len links

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Turkish Daily News

Turkish Prime Minister Binali YA ldA rA m's chief advisor was detained over his suspected links to the Fethullahist Terrorist Organization , widely believed to have been masterminded the July 15, 2016, failed coup attempt. YA ldA rA m's chief advisor Birol Erdem, who was a justice ministry undersecretary previously, and his wife GA1 4lA1 4mser Erdem were detained early on June 3 in Ankara as part of an investigation carried out by Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US, Turkey dispute fighting in DC as ambassador... May 24 fingers mcgurke 7
News Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli... May 21 anonymous 14
News The Latest: Ryan says no rush to judgment on Co... May 20 Quirky 18
News Do they eat turkey in Turkey? (Nov '09) May 14 Bored 7
News Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan... May 5 Raz 2
News Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ... May 5 Rabbeen Al Jihad 8
News Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14) Apr '17 Simran 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,918 • Total comments across all topics: 281,515,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC