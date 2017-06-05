Turkish PM fears Qatar issue spiralin...

Turkish PM fears Qatar issue spiraling into global problem

15 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim has said that the Qatar issue might soon turn into a global problem if the tension in the gulf region increases. "A new problem area that may be created here in Qatar would not be limited inside the region," Anadolu news agency quoted Binali Yildirim, as saying at a fast-breaking dinner in Istanbul.

Chicago, IL

