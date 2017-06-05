Turkish PM fears Qatar issue spiraling into global problem
Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim has said that the Qatar issue might soon turn into a global problem if the tension in the gulf region increases. "A new problem area that may be created here in Qatar would not be limited inside the region," Anadolu news agency quoted Binali Yildirim, as saying at a fast-breaking dinner in Istanbul.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio...
|Jun 7
|Talk To The Hand
|6
|US, Turkey dispute fighting in DC as ambassador...
|May 24
|fingers mcgurke
|7
|Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli...
|May 21
|anonymous
|14
|The Latest: Ryan says no rush to judgment on Co...
|May 20
|Quirky
|18
|Do they eat turkey in Turkey? (Nov '09)
|May 14
|Bored
|7
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|May '17
|Raz
|2
|Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ...
|May '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC