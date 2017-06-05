Turkish parliamentary panel questions...

Turkish parliamentary panel questions rounds of plastic bullets shot by police at demonstrator

The head of a parliamentary commission has demanded information from the Ankara Governor's Office and police regarding dozens of plastic bullets that police recently fired at a demonstrator who has led a long campaign to be reinstated in his job. Human Rights Commission head Mustafa YeneroAYlu, who is also an Istanbul lawmaker from the ruling Justice and Development Party , said he asked for the information immediately after viewing footage of Veli SaA A lA k being subjected to plastic bullets at close range.

