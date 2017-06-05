Turkish parliamentary panel questions rounds of plastic bullets shot by police at demonstrator
The head of a parliamentary commission has demanded information from the Ankara Governor's Office and police regarding dozens of plastic bullets that police recently fired at a demonstrator who has led a long campaign to be reinstated in his job. Human Rights Commission head Mustafa YeneroAYlu, who is also an Istanbul lawmaker from the ruling Justice and Development Party , said he asked for the information immediately after viewing footage of Veli SaA A lA k being subjected to plastic bullets at close range.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio...
|Jun 7
|Talk To The Hand
|6
|US, Turkey dispute fighting in DC as ambassador...
|May 24
|fingers mcgurke
|7
|Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli...
|May 21
|anonymous
|14
|The Latest: Ryan says no rush to judgment on Co...
|May 20
|Quirky
|18
|Do they eat turkey in Turkey? (Nov '09)
|May 14
|Bored
|7
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|May '17
|Raz
|2
|Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ...
|May '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC