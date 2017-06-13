Turkish-EU Talks Rekindle Membership,...

Turkish-EU Talks Rekindle Membership, Human Rights Hopes

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Chosun Ilbo

European Union and Turkish officials are scheduled to meet in Brussels Tuesday to try and put Turkey's decades-long, on-again, off-again bid to join the EU back on track. Turkish-EU relations recently hit one of their lowest ebbs following a bitter war of words between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Brussels over his controversial referendum to extend his powers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chosun Ilbo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio... Jun 7 Talk To The Hand 6
News US, Turkey dispute fighting in DC as ambassador... May 24 fingers mcgurke 7
News Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli... May 21 anonymous 14
News The Latest: Ryan says no rush to judgment on Co... May 20 Quirky 18
News Do they eat turkey in Turkey? (Nov '09) May 14 Bored 7
News Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan... May '17 Raz 2
News Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ... May '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,717 • Total comments across all topics: 281,725,938

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC