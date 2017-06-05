Turkish court releases son-in-law of former Deputy PM Bulent Ar nc after arrest on Gulen links

An Ankara court ordered the release of the son-in-law of former Deputy Prime Minister Bulent Ar nc under judicial control on June 9, four days after he was arrested on charges of being a member of the Fethullahist Terror Organization , widely believed to be behind the failed July 2016 coup attempt, state-run Anadolu Agency has reported. The Ankara 2nd Court of Peace has also ruled that Ekrem Yeter was banned from travelling abroad as part of the ongoing case.

