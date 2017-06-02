Turkey's pro-Kurdish party spokesman detained - CNN Turk
Turkish authorities detained the spokesman of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party for insulting police on Friday, a party lawmaker said, the latest detention of a high-profile politician from the Kurdish-rooted opposition. Osman Baydemir, 46, served as mayor of Diyarbakir, Turkey's largest mainly Kurdish city, for ten years before being elected to the Turkish parliament in 2014.
