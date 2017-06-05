Turkey's President disapprove sanctio...

Turkey's President disapprove sanctions on Qatar

Ankara, June 7 Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday disapproved the sanctions imposed on Qatar following the diplomatic stand-off between several Arab countries and Qatar. "I want to clearly say that we disapprove the sanctions on Qatar," Erdogan was quoted by the state-run Anadolu Agency as saying.

Chicago, IL

