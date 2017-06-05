Turkey's delicate situation in new era of the Middle East

A series of very harsh sanctions imposed on June 5 by prominent Arab and Gulf countries under the coordination of Saudi Arabia against neighboring Qatar is no doubt marking the beginning of a new era in the already fragile and unstable Middle East. It's still an unfolding development and it's too early to be able to make a forecast on its political, economic and even social consequences on the region and the rest of the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.