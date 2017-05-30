Turkey says US-based cleric and other...

Turkey says US-based cleric and others could lose citizenship

Read more: India.com

Ankara today said US-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen, blamed for last year's failed coup, and dozens of others would lose Turkish citizenship if they did not return home within three months. A total of 130 people will be affected by the move, an interior ministry announcement published in the Official Gazette said, adding that the three-month deadline started on Monday.

Chicago, IL

