Turkey says Raqqa operation was launched on June 3
The United States-led international coalition's operation to recapture Raqqa from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant started on the night of June 2, Turkey's prime minister has said, informing that Washington briefed Ankara ahead of the operation.
Comments
Discussions
