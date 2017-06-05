Turkey OKs draft Bill to send Troops to bolster Qatar re: Saudis
Turkey has waded into the geopolitical storm engulfing Gulf Arab states as its Parliament approved a draft bill Wednesday to expedite the deployment of troops to a Turkish military base in Qatar. The move to support its wealthy longtime ally comes as the oil-rich Qatari monarchy faces unprecedented diplomatic pressure and trade isolation from its counterparts in the Middle East led by Saudi Arabia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Juan Cole.
