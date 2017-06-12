Turkey, Greek island hit by earthquak...

Turkey, Greek island hit by earthquake of 6.3 magnitude

The USGS said the epicentre of the quake was in the Aegean sea 11 kilometres south of Plomari, a village on the southern coast of Lesbos. A strong 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck the Aegean coast of western Turkey and the Greek island of Lesbos on Monday, the US Geological Survey said.

Chicago, IL

