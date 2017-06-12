Turkey, Greek island hit by earthquake of 6.3 magnitude
The USGS said the epicentre of the quake was in the Aegean sea 11 kilometres south of Plomari, a village on the southern coast of Lesbos. A strong 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck the Aegean coast of western Turkey and the Greek island of Lesbos on Monday, the US Geological Survey said.
