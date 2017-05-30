Turkey, Germany to hold talks to resolve Incirlik spat, mend ties
Germany Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel will pay a one-day visit to Ankara on June 5 in a bid to resolve the ongoing crisis over Turkey's rejection of a visit to the Incirlik base by German lawmakers, amid continued bilateral tension. Gabriel is expected to hold talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Prime Minister Binali Y ld r m and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US, Turkey dispute fighting in DC as ambassador...
|May 24
|fingers mcgurke
|7
|Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli...
|May 21
|anonymous
|14
|The Latest: Ryan says no rush to judgment on Co...
|May 20
|Quirky
|18
|Do they eat turkey in Turkey? (Nov '09)
|May 14
|Bored
|7
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|May 5
|Raz
|2
|Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ...
|May '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|8
|Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14)
|Apr '17
|Simran
|34
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC