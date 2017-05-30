Turkey, Germany to hold talks to resolve Incirlik spat, mend ties

Germany Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel will pay a one-day visit to Ankara on June 5 in a bid to resolve the ongoing crisis over Turkey's rejection of a visit to the Incirlik base by German lawmakers, amid continued bilateral tension. Gabriel is expected to hold talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Prime Minister Binali Y ld r m and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.