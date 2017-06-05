Turkey detains local chair of Amnesty...

Turkey detains local chair of Amnesty in post-coup crackdown: group

Turkish authorities on Tuesday detained the local chair of Amnesty International for suspected links to the network of the Muslim cleric Ankara blames for last year's failed coup, the rights group said. Police detained Taner Kilic and 22 other lawyers in the Aegean coastal province of Izmir on suspicion of ties to the movement of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, it said, citing a detention order.

