Turkey denies US to take part in Russian envoy murder investigation - media
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Turkey did not accept the US request to participate in the investigation of the Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov's assassination, Turkish media outlets write June 12. In late May, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation provided information to Turkey stating that the assassin Mevlut Mert Altintas had held correspondence with the US Ambassador to Turkey John Bass before the murder, according to the report. The investigation revealed that the original murder attempt was scheduled for Nov. 15, 2016, according to Turkey's media outlets.
