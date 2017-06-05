Turkey condemns deadly attacks in Iran
Turkey has condemned terror attacks that killed at least seven and injured dozens in Iran on June 7, as Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif is scheduled to pay a visit to Ankara.
