Tourist group takes sailors hostage, attempts to cross to Greece's Kos from Turkey's Bodrum

A group of people on board a tourist boat in the Aegean resort of Bodrum attempted to illegally cross to the Greek island of Kos after taking the crew hostage early on June 4, Dogan News Agency has reported. The 10-meter polyester service boat was carrying 16 Iranians and 22 local tourists on their way back from a nightclub to the hotel in the Gumbet neighborhood at around 3 a.m. when the boat started experiencing difficulties.

Chicago, IL

