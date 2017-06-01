Tillerson Asked to Halt Gun Sale to Turkey After D.C. Attack
Americans were incensed after seeing photos and videos of Turkish security guards beating up activists who were protesting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's arrival at the White House last month. The shocking footage showed American protesters bloodied by his security detail.
