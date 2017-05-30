The Latest: Turkey says it's working ...

The Latest: Turkey says it's working to resolve Gulf crisis

A Turkish official says President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is "actively involved" in efforts to resolve the diplomatic crisis between Qatar and its neighbors and has spoken by telephone with Gulf leaders. Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus told reporters after a Cabinet meeting Monday that the government hopes Erdogan's initiative will help overcome tensions.

