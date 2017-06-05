The Latest: Kuwait's urges Qatar emir to exercise restraint
Kuwait's ruler is calling on Qatar to exercise self-restraint in its dispute with Saudi Arabia and other regional nations, issuing a statement just hours after a senior Saudi royal arrived in Kuwait with a message from the Saudi king. The visit and statement Monday evening came after Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates cut diplomatic ties with Qatar and shut down land, sea and air links.
