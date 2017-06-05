The Latest: Iran says IS-claimed attacks killed 16
Police officers control the scene, around of shrine of late Iranian revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, after an assault by several attackers in Tehran, just outside Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Suicide bombers and gunmen stormed into Iran's parliament and targeted the shrine of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini on Wednesday, killing a security guard and wounding several other people in rare twin attacks, with the siege at the legislature still underway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio...
|Wed
|Talk To The Hand
|6
|US, Turkey dispute fighting in DC as ambassador...
|May 24
|fingers mcgurke
|7
|Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli...
|May 21
|anonymous
|14
|The Latest: Ryan says no rush to judgment on Co...
|May 20
|Quirky
|18
|Do they eat turkey in Turkey? (Nov '09)
|May 14
|Bored
|7
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|May '17
|Raz
|2
|Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ...
|May '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC