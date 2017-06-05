The Latest: Iran says IS-claimed attacks killed 16

Police officers control the scene, around of shrine of late Iranian revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, after an assault by several attackers in Tehran, just outside Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Suicide bombers and gunmen stormed into Iran's parliament and targeted the shrine of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini on Wednesday, killing a security guard and wounding several other people in rare twin attacks, with the siege at the legislature still underway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.