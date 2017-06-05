The Latest: Erdogan says Turkey won't...

The Latest: Erdogan says Turkey won't leave Qatar isolated

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed his backing for Qatar in its dispute with other Gulf nations, saying Turkey would never leave the tiny gas-rich country isolated. Delivering a speech at a Ramadan fast-breaking dinner in Istanbul, Erdogan said Friday that Turkey would provide food and medicine to help Qatar ease its isolation despite the other nations "displeasure."

