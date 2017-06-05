Teacher killed in PKK attack laid to rest in central Turkey
A music teacher who was killed in an outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party attack in the southeastern province of Batman was laid to rest in the Osmanc k district of the northern Anatolian province of Corum on June 11. Senay Aybuke Yalc n, 22, was heavily wounded in the PKK attack on Batman Mayor Veysi Is k's vehicle on June 9 while she was heading home in another vehicle after attending a ceremony to distribute report cards on the last day of semester before the summer break. She was taken to Kozluk State Hospital, but succumbed to her injuries.
