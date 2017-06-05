Students over 60 complete first year ...

Students over 60 complete first year at university for the elderly in Turkey's Antalya

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Turkish Daily News

Some 387 students who are over the age of 60 have completed their first year at a course dubbed "refreshment program" at Akdeniz University in the Mediterranean province of Antalya. The gerontology department of the university started a project for people who are over 60, most of whom retired a year ago, teaching them medicine and law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US, Turkey dispute fighting in DC as ambassador... May 24 fingers mcgurke 7
News Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli... May 21 anonymous 14
News The Latest: Ryan says no rush to judgment on Co... May 20 Quirky 18
News Do they eat turkey in Turkey? (Nov '09) May 14 Bored 7
News Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan... May '17 Raz 2
News Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ... May '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 8
News Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14) Apr '17 Simran 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,026 • Total comments across all topics: 281,573,704

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC