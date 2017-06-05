Sig Sauer's $1.2M Gun Deal With Turkey On Hold After Attack Outside Embassy
Lawmakers in Congress are calling on the State Department to halt plans for New Hampshire gun manufacturer Sig Sauer to sell $1.2 million in semiautomatic pistols to the Turkish government. This comes amid the fallout from a violent attack outside the Turkish embassy in Washington, D.C. last month.
