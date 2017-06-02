Shocking! Cuban sex slave trafficking...

Shocking! Cuban sex slave trafficking discovered in Turkey

23 hrs ago

Details are sketchy, but it seems that that Cuban dancers were lured to Turkey - of all unlikely places- only to be forced into prostitution. The women involved tried to report their abuse repeatedly, but were constantly stymied by their slavemaster Dragana, who kept them all locked up in a hotel after stealing their passports.

Chicago, IL

