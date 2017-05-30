REPORT: Turkey's Erdogan Slams Trump
Thursday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threw some harsh criticisms at the Trump administration just two weeks after he met with the POTUS in the Oval Office. In an aggressive and angry speech, Erdogan " aired a lengthy list of grievances against the Trump administration ," and according to a translation from Washington Hatti , Erdogan whined about the fact that the State Department decided to end their annual celebration of Ramadan .
