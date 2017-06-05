Quake in Aegean shakes buildings in Greece and Turkey

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake off the western coast of Turkey and between the Greek islands of Lesbos and Chinos shook buildings from the Aegean Turkish province of Izmir to Greece's capital of Athens on Monday. The epicenter of the quake was about 84 km northwest of the Turkish coastal city of Izmir, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center said on its website.

