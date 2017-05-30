PKK militant preparing for bomb attack killed in clash with police in Turkey's Malatya
An outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party militant was killed in an armed clash with police in the eastern province of Malatya early on June 2, Dogan News Agency has reported. A local in the central Yesilyurt district informed police of a militant who was loading bombs that he had previously buried in a cemetery on a vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US, Turkey dispute fighting in DC as ambassador...
|May 24
|fingers mcgurke
|7
|Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli...
|May 21
|anonymous
|14
|The Latest: Ryan says no rush to judgment on Co...
|May 20
|Quirky
|18
|Do they eat turkey in Turkey? (Nov '09)
|May 14
|Bored
|7
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|May 5
|Raz
|2
|Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ...
|May 5
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|8
|Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14)
|Apr '17
|Simran
|34
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC