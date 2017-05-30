PKK militant preparing for bomb attac...

PKK militant preparing for bomb attack killed in clash with police in Turkey's Malatya

An outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party militant was killed in an armed clash with police in the eastern province of Malatya early on June 2, Dogan News Agency has reported. A local in the central Yesilyurt district informed police of a militant who was loading bombs that he had previously buried in a cemetery on a vehicle.

Chicago, IL

