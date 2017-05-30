'Painful end' awaits Turkey's coup suspects, Erdogan says

The suspects who are currently on trial regarding events at Turkey's General Staff on the night of the failed July 15, 2016, coup but who have denied their involvement in the putsch will not be able to "escape the painful end that is awaiting them," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said. Erdogan made the comments on June 1 in the presidential palace in Ankara during a gathering with local "muhtars," leaders of a village or neighborhood, from all over the country, according to state-run Anadolu Agency.

