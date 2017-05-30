Opposition HDP spokesperson Baydemir ...

Opposition HDP spokesperson Baydemir briefly detained in Turkey's Diyarbak r

Police on June 2 briefly detained Peoples' Democratic Party spokesperson Osman Baydemir in the southeastern Turkish province of DiyarbakA r as part of an ongoing case in which he is accused of "insulting public servants," DoAYan News Ageny has reported. The detention reportedly took place as the HDP deputy was present at a commemoration event organized in front of a DiyabakA r court for Tahir ElA i, the late head of the DiyarbakA r Bar Association who was killed by gunmen November 2015.

