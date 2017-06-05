Official: EU choosing to 're-engage' with Turkey
Turkey and the European Union will hold a political dialogue meeting on June 13 in Brussels "to take stock of where both sides are in their relationship," an EU official has told the Hurriyet Daily News. "The view of the EU side, and reciprocated on the Turkish side, is that 'it's time to re-engage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio...
|Jun 7
|Talk To The Hand
|6
|US, Turkey dispute fighting in DC as ambassador...
|May 24
|fingers mcgurke
|7
|Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli...
|May 21
|anonymous
|14
|The Latest: Ryan says no rush to judgment on Co...
|May 20
|Quirky
|18
|Do they eat turkey in Turkey? (Nov '09)
|May 14
|Bored
|7
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|May '17
|Raz
|2
|Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ...
|May '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC