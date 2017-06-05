Official: EU choosing to 're-engage' ...

Official: EU choosing to 're-engage' with Turkey

13 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

Turkey and the European Union will hold a political dialogue meeting on June 13 in Brussels "to take stock of where both sides are in their relationship," an EU official has told the Hurriyet Daily News. "The view of the EU side, and reciprocated on the Turkish side, is that 'it's time to re-engage.

Chicago, IL

