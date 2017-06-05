Murder suspect claims he obtained wea...

Murder suspect claims he obtained weapon from outside police HQ during Turkey's coup attempt

A murder suspect has claimed that he obtained a weapon he used to kill a person from outside the police headquarters in the capital Ankara during the July 15, 2016, failed coup attempt, widely believed to have been orchestrated by the Fethullahist Terrorist Organization . Mustafa MaraAY, 37, killed a tractor driver and wounded his brother with an MP-5 weapon, which its sale is banned in Turkey.

Chicago, IL

