Military deal enters into force between Qatar, Turkey

A military agreement has entered into force between Qatar and Turkey, Turkey's Resmi Gazete reported June 9. Earlier, a law was passed in Turkey on ratification of an agreement between the two countries on the deployment of a Turkish military contingent in Qatar. The establishment of a Turkish military base in Qatar is envisaged by the agreement on strengthening bilateral cooperation signed by the two countries in 2014.

