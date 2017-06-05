Main opposition calls on OSCE to examine pressure on Turkish media

Main opposition Republican People's Party leader Kemal K l cdaroglu has invited a delegation of the Assembly of Parliamentarians of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe to examine heavy government pressure on the Turkish media. K l cdaroglu met the delegation of senior OSCE parliamentarians on June 8 and reportedly stressed that the Turkish government was putting "huge pressure" on the Turkish media, particularly after the July 15, 2016 coup attempt, referring specifically to arrests of journalists from daily Cumhuriyet and daily Sozcu.

