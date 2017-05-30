Macron presses Turkey over detained F...

Macron presses Turkey over detained French photojournalist

22 hrs ago Read more: India.com

French President Emmanuel Macron today again urged Turkey to release a French photojournalist held for nearly a month, saying he should be freed urgently. In a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Macron "restated his call to see Depardon brought home as soon as possible", Macron's Elysee Palace office said.

