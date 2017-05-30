Macron presses Turkey over detained French photojournalist
French President Emmanuel Macron today again urged Turkey to release a French photojournalist held for nearly a month, saying he should be freed urgently. In a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Macron "restated his call to see Depardon brought home as soon as possible", Macron's Elysee Palace office said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US, Turkey dispute fighting in DC as ambassador...
|May 24
|fingers mcgurke
|7
|Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli...
|May 21
|anonymous
|14
|The Latest: Ryan says no rush to judgment on Co...
|May 20
|Quirky
|18
|Do they eat turkey in Turkey? (Nov '09)
|May 14
|Bored
|7
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|May 5
|Raz
|2
|Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ...
|May 5
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|8
|Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14)
|Apr '17
|Simran
|34
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC