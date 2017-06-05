Large number of weapons, ammunitions ...

Large number of weapons, ammunitions belonging to PKK seized by police in Turkey's east

12 hrs ago

Turkish security forces seized a large number of weapons and ammunitions belonging to the outlawed Kurdistan Worker's Party in the eastern province of Van on June 11, Dogan News Agency has reported. Security forces detected a suspicious lorry while on their patrolling duty and wanted to stop it in Van's Gurp nar district.

Chicago, IL

