Iran, Turkey getting closer on Syria: spokesman
Backing opposing sides in the Syrian conflict, Iran and Turkey are now in a "better position" vis-A -vis the creation of de-escalation zones in the embattled country, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Monday. Referring to the unannounced June 7 visit by Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to Turkey, Bahram Qassemi said: "In addition to bilateral subjects, the Syrian issue was discussed, and we are now in a better position with regard to creation of de-escalation zones."
