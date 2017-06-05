Imprisoned Turkish journalist Kadri G...

Imprisoned Turkish journalist Kadri GA1 4rsel refutes allegations in letter from jail

Veteran journalist Kadri Gursel, a columnist at daily Cumhuriyet who has been in jail since Nov. 5, 2016, has refuted allegations against him in a letter from jail, saying that most of the phone records presented as "evidence" that he aided a terrorist organization are SMS messages and it would be "absurd to infer criminal acts from those records." "It is not possible to claim that there is a communication record with those individuals.

