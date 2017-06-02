House to vote on resolution calling for prosecution of Turkish security officials
The U.S. House of Representatives will vote next week on a resolution that condemns the actions of Turkish security forces, who joined in a violent attack on demonstrators in Washington, D.C. in mid-May, recommending that any Turkish official involved in that incident "should be charged and prosecuted under United States law." The resolution, which was posted online Friday , minces no words, as it says, "the Turkish security forces acted in an unprofessional and brutal manner, reflecting poorly on President Erdogan and the Government of Turkey."
