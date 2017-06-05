House set to condemn Turkish security...

House set to condemn Turkish security attack on protesters

House Republicans and Democrats are set to unleash a wave of bipartisan fury against Turkey over violence against peaceful protesters carried out by bodyguards traveling with the country's president. Lawmakers are expected to approve overwhelmingly a resolution that calls for members of Recep Tayyip Erdogan 's security detail who were involved in the incident to be brought to justice.

