House set to condemn Turkish security attack on protesters
House Republicans and Democrats are set to unleash a wave of bipartisan fury against Turkey over violence against peaceful protesters carried out by bodyguards traveling with the country's president. Lawmakers are expected to approve overwhelmingly a resolution that calls for members of Recep Tayyip Erdogan 's security detail who were involved in the incident to be brought to justice.
