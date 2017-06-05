Germany, Turkey fail to break deadloc...

Germany, Turkey fail to break deadlock over air base visit

Turkey on Monday refused to budge on its refusal to let German lawmakers visit troops stationed at a Turkish air base, a stance that left NATO ally Germany on the verge of a likely decision to move those troops to Jordan. Speaking after a meeting with his German counterpart that was widely viewed as the last chance to resolve an impasse over the visits, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called for "positive steps" on Turkey's requests for Germany to crack down on Kurdish rebels and alleged coup plotters.

Chicago, IL

