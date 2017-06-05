Germany, Turkey fail to break deadlock over air base visit
Turkey on Monday refused to budge on its refusal to let German lawmakers visit troops stationed at a Turkish air base, a stance that left NATO ally Germany on the verge of a likely decision to move those troops to Jordan. Speaking after a meeting with his German counterpart that was widely viewed as the last chance to resolve an impasse over the visits, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called for "positive steps" on Turkey's requests for Germany to crack down on Kurdish rebels and alleged coup plotters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US, Turkey dispute fighting in DC as ambassador...
|May 24
|fingers mcgurke
|7
|Jesus Arrested as Illegal Immigrant in New Poli...
|May 21
|anonymous
|14
|The Latest: Ryan says no rush to judgment on Co...
|May 20
|Quirky
|18
|Do they eat turkey in Turkey? (Nov '09)
|May 14
|Bored
|7
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|May '17
|Raz
|2
|Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ...
|May '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|8
|Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14)
|Apr '17
|Simran
|34
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC