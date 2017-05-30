Germany Leads Bid to Block Turkey From Hosting Next NATO Summit
Berlin Germany and some of its allies in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization have moved to prevent Turkey from hosting next year's NATO summit, wanting to avoid the impression that the alliance supports the Turkish government's controversial domestic policies. Germany, France, the Netherlands and Denmark are reportedly campaigning to block Turkey from hosting next year's NATO summit in Istanbul.
